JONES Alan Charles 12th February 2019
Late of Bomaderry
Formerly of Heathcote
Beloved husband of Bev
Much loved father and father-in-law of
Merinda, Megan & Stephen,
Jackie (dec) and Vanessa & Darin.
Cherished Poppy to his 14 grandchildren
& 3 great-grandchildren.
'Forever In Our Hearts'
Aged 82 years
Alan's funeral service will be held in
The Chapel at Shoalhaven Memorial Gardens, Worrigee Road, Worrigee on
Friday, 22nd February 2019 at 11:00am.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Feb. 20, 2019
