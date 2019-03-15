|
ENDICOTT Allen Keith 11th March 2019
Late of Sussex Inlet
Formerly of Panania
Beloved husband of Beryl (dec)
Much loved father and father-in-law of
Neil, Dianne & Mick, Janelle (dec) & David.
Cherished Pop to Natalie & Levi,
Melissa & Jack
and one on the way.
A loving brother, cousin, uncle
and friend to many
'Gone Fishing'
Aged 90 years
Allen's funeral service will be held in
The Chapel at Shoalhaven
Memorial Gardens, Worrigee Road, Worrigee
on Monday, 18th March 2019 at 12:00pm.
Relatives and friends are
invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made at the service for Milton Ulladulla Hospital.
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Mar. 15, 2019
