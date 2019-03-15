Home
Allen Keith ENDICOTT

Notice

Allen Keith ENDICOTT Notice
ENDICOTT Allen Keith 11th March 2019

Late of Sussex Inlet

Formerly of Panania



Beloved husband of Beryl (dec)

Much loved father and father-in-law of

Neil, Dianne & Mick, Janelle (dec) & David.

Cherished Pop to Natalie & Levi,

Melissa & Jack

and one on the way.

A loving brother, cousin, uncle

and friend to many



'Gone Fishing'

Aged 90 years



Allen's funeral service will be held in

The Chapel at Shoalhaven

Memorial Gardens, Worrigee Road, Worrigee

on Monday, 18th March 2019 at 12:00pm.

Relatives and friends are

invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made at the service for Milton Ulladulla Hospital.



Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Mar. 15, 2019
