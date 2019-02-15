Resources More Obituaries for Carol LYMBERY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Carol LYMBERY

Notice LYMBERY, Carol 27.7.1945 ~10.2.2019 Late of Nowra Beloved wife of Bill (dec) and mother to Greg, Jason and Stacey. Loving sister to Judy, Lyle and her late brother Ken. Daughter of Jack and Doris Sawyers (dec). Mother-in-law to Jodie, Tracy and Peter. Our beautiful mother Carol passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Sunday evening. She was dearly loved and we are struggling to understand how we will go on without her. Mum will forever leave a gap in our lives unable to be filled. She delighted in her grandchildren Jaiden, Nathan, Ben, Tommy and Jake and took so much joy in watching them grow up. We invite you to join us in celebrating her life at 11am Wednesday 20th February at Shoalhaven Crematorium. Following the service refreshments will be served at Worrigee House. Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices