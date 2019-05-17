|
STAGGS Desmond John 13.1.1949 - 11.5.2019
Much loved husband of Catherine Foster,
Loving father of Kathleen and John Roma Greer, and Elizabeth Roberts,
Loving stepfather of David and Kathy, Roseanne and Russell
A celebration of Desmond's life will be held at Wollongong Memorial Gardens on Monday 20 May at 11.00 a.m. followed by refreshments at the Gardens.
Please wear red and white for Des' beloved Dragons, and/or blue and white for Motor Neurone Disease awareness
In lieu of flowers we will be accepting donations for Motor Neurone Disease Research.
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on May 17, 2019
