|
|
|
REBBECK, Dorothy (nee Jarrett) 21st February 2019 Late of Bigga and formerly of Kangaroo Valley. Dearly loved wife of John (dec). Loved mother of Trevor (dec), Ian, David, John, Ally, Terry, Darryl, Neal, Roslyn, Lee, Owen and their families. Sadly missed by her sister Elizabeth Tucker and her many friends. Aged 88 years. 'Loved and Remembered Always' Dorothy's family and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service commencing at 11-00am, Tuesday, 12th March 2019 at Church of the Good Shepherd, Moss Vale, Kangaroo Valley. Interment will follow at the Kangaroo Valley General Cemetery. R. J. SIDNEY CRAIG FUNERAL DIRECTORS AFDA (NSW) EST. 1837 298 SLOANE STREET, GOULBURN, NSW 2580 CONTACT: (02) 4821 2122
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More