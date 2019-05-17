|
ANDERSON, Edward Douglas 'Doug' Aged: 94 years Passed away Monday 13th May 2019. Much loved Husband of Peggy. Much devoted to John and Paul. Loving Uncle of Chris. A 15year old WWII Veteran, remembered for ever. Doug's Funeral Service will be held at Wray Owen Funeral Home Chapel, North St Nowra, on Monday 20th May 2019, commencing at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Children's Cancer Research Australia would be appreciated.
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on May 17, 2019
