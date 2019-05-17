Home
Services
Des Allen & Co Funerals
7 Phoebe Crescent
Bundaberg, Queensland 4670
07 4153 2424
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth SOLOMON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth SOLOMON

Notice

Elizabeth SOLOMON Notice
SOLOMON Elizabeth Ann 'Betty'. Aged 86 years. Late of Coral Cove (QLD) and formerly of Wollongong and Greenwell Point. Passed away peacefully at Bargara (QLD) on May 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Leon Solomon. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Doug and Sharon, Neil, Craig and Sharon, Brad. Loving grandmother of Neil, Kylie, Meleisha, Mitchell, Danny, Darren, Cameron and great-grandmother of Coda, Zeva, Angus, Isla. Loved sister of Ron Rae (deceased). 'A Very Special Lady' A Funeral Service for the late Betty Solomon will be held in Bundaberg (QLD) TODAY, FRIDAY May 17, 2019 at 1.00pm. DES ALLEN & CO FUNERALS Bundaberg QLD - Ph (07) 4153 2424 Condolences www.desallenfunerals.com.au
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on May 17, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.