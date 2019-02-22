Home
Notice

O'NEILL Francis 'Frank'



Passed away peacefully at home

surrounded by family

on 20th February 2019



Late of Bomaderry



Beloved husband of Lyn

Much loved father and father-in-law of

Peter & Claire and Alison & Matt

Cherished Pa to Kade, Logan,

Ava and Mia



Aged 80 years

'Always Remembered'



Frank's funeral service will be held

in The Chapel at

Shoalhaven Memorial Gardens

Worrigee Road, Worrigee on

Wednesday 27th February 2019 at 11:00am

Relatives and friends are invited to attend



Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Feb. 22, 2019
