O'NEILL Francis 'Frank'
Passed away peacefully at home
surrounded by family
on 20th February 2019
Late of Bomaderry
Beloved husband of Lyn
Much loved father and father-in-law of
Peter & Claire and Alison & Matt
Cherished Pa to Kade, Logan,
Ava and Mia
Aged 80 years
'Always Remembered'
Frank's funeral service will be held
in The Chapel at
Shoalhaven Memorial Gardens
Worrigee Road, Worrigee on
Wednesday 27th February 2019 at 11:00am
Relatives and friends are invited to attend
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Feb. 22, 2019
