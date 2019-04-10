|
STANTON Geoffrey Graham
7th April 2019
Passed away peacefully at 'Karinya', Berry
Late of North Nowra
Formerly of Wales, United Kingdom
Beloved husband to Jan (dec)
Adored son of Graham & Irene (dec)
Loving brother of Hilary,
June (dec) and David
and brother-in-law to Terry, Doug and Ruth
Much loved father and father-in-law to
Christine, Peter & Christine, David,
Carolyn & Vinnie.
Cherished Pop, Poppy and Poppy Geoff to Ben, Emily, Sharlene, Peter, Christopher, Shannon, Sean, Charlotte, Isabelle, Jake, Ava, Bella, Brayden, Cohen, Kayden, Kingston, Glen, Anayst and Zahli.
'Departed This Life,
Gone to God's Paradise'
In his 80th year
Geoff's funeral service will be held in
The Chapel, Shoalhaven Memorial Gardens, Worrigee Road, Worrigee
On Tuesday 16th April 2019 at 11.00am
Relatives and friends are invited to attend
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at the service for Alzheimers Australia & KPCU
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Apr. 10, 2019
