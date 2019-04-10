Home
Geoffrey Graham STANTON

Notice

Geoffrey Graham STANTON Notice
STANTON Geoffrey Graham

7th April 2019

Passed away peacefully at 'Karinya', Berry

Late of North Nowra

Formerly of Wales, United Kingdom

Beloved husband to Jan (dec)

Adored son of Graham & Irene (dec)

Loving brother of Hilary,

June (dec) and David

and brother-in-law to Terry, Doug and Ruth

Much loved father and father-in-law to

Christine, Peter & Christine, David,

Carolyn & Vinnie.

Cherished Pop, Poppy and Poppy Geoff to Ben, Emily, Sharlene, Peter, Christopher, Shannon, Sean, Charlotte, Isabelle, Jake, Ava, Bella, Brayden, Cohen, Kayden, Kingston, Glen, Anayst and Zahli.



'Departed This Life,

Gone to God's Paradise'

In his 80th year



Geoff's funeral service will be held in

The Chapel, Shoalhaven Memorial Gardens, Worrigee Road, Worrigee

On Tuesday 16th April 2019 at 11.00am

Relatives and friends are invited to attend

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at the service for Alzheimers Australia & KPCU



logo
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Apr. 10, 2019
