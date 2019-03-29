Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria MAYER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria May MAYER

Notice

Gloria May MAYER Notice
MAYER Gloria May

Passed away peacefully on

Friday 22nd March 2019.

Late of St Georges Basin.

Beloved wife of Ron (dec).

Loving mother and mother-in-law of

Sue & John, Janice, and Darren & Kerry.

Cherished Nan of her grandchildren

and great-grandchildren.

Gloria will be sadly missed.



Aged 90 years

Forever in our hearts.



Gloria's funeral service will be held in

The Chapel, Shoalhaven Memorial Gardens,

Worrigee Road, Worrigee

on Monday 1st April 2019 at 2:30pm.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend.



logo
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.