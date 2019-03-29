|
|
|
MAYER Gloria May
Passed away peacefully on
Friday 22nd March 2019.
Late of St Georges Basin.
Beloved wife of Ron (dec).
Loving mother and mother-in-law of
Sue & John, Janice, and Darren & Kerry.
Cherished Nan of her grandchildren
and great-grandchildren.
Gloria will be sadly missed.
Aged 90 years
Forever in our hearts.
Gloria's funeral service will be held in
The Chapel, Shoalhaven Memorial Gardens,
Worrigee Road, Worrigee
on Monday 1st April 2019 at 2:30pm.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Mar. 29, 2019
