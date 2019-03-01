Home
Gwen CLIFFE

Notice

Gwen CLIFFE Notice
CLIFFE Gwen

Late of Nowra



Passed away peacefully at home on

Tuesday 26th February 2019

surrounded by her loving family.



Beloved wife of Kevin (dec).

Loving mother of Jenny.

Nanna of Erin & Steve, Sarah & Todd,

and Chris & Ellie.

Great Nanna of Imogen, Tahlia, Caiden, Thomas, Maisie, & Ivar



Aged 91 years

Reunited with Kevin



Gwen's funeral service will be held in

St Michael's Catholic Church,

North St, Nowra

on Monday 4th March 2019 at 2pm

Relatives and friends are invited to attend.



Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Mar. 1, 2019
