CLIFFE Gwen
Late of Nowra
Passed away peacefully at home on
Tuesday 26th February 2019
surrounded by her loving family.
Beloved wife of Kevin (dec).
Loving mother of Jenny.
Nanna of Erin & Steve, Sarah & Todd,
and Chris & Ellie.
Great Nanna of Imogen, Tahlia, Caiden, Thomas, Maisie, & Ivar
Aged 91 years
Reunited with Kevin
Gwen's funeral service will be held in
St Michael's Catholic Church,
North St, Nowra
on Monday 4th March 2019 at 2pm
Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Mar. 1, 2019
