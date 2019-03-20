|
|
|
SINGLE, Heather Marion (nee Hamilton) 12.1.1928 - 17.3.2019 Aged 91 Late of Nowra formerly of Christchurch, Berowra, Glenorie and Epping Wife to Harry(dec) Mother to Judy, David, Ed & Graham Grandmother to Hugh, Ceiridwen, Wayne, Matthew, Michael, Paige, Stephanie, Sarah, John and Daniel Family and friends are warmly invited to attend Heather's funeral service on 26.3.2019 commencing at 2pm at the Uniting Church Corner of Berry & Junction Street Nowra
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Mar. 20, 2019
