McKINNON, Ian Herbert OAM Late of Nowra Formerly of Tomerong and Falls Creek Loving Husband to Theresa Much loved Father of Anne, Beth, John, Mark, David, Clare, Lyn, Terry and Ross Father in law to their spouses Devoted Grandpa and Great Grandpa to many Aged: 91 years Ian's Funeral Service will be held at the St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Nowra on Friday the 28th of June 2019, commencing at 1:00pm, thence for committal at Shoalhaven Lawn Cemetery, Worrigee



Published in Nowra South Coast Register from June 21 to June 26, 2019
