STRATHIE Ian Edward George Retired R62925 27.4.1946 ~ 13.6.2019 Late of Nowra Dearly loved Husband of Kath Cherished Father and Father in law of Scott and Matina, Fiona and Scott. Adored Pa Wa of Brendan, Kieren, Thomas, Luke, and Jessica. Loved Brother of Malcolm and Lynne. Great mate to all who knew him. Strath's funeral service will be held on Monday 24th June 2019 at the Nowra City Church, McMahons Road North Nowra with service commencing at 11am.
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on June 19, 2019
