It is with such a hole in our hearts and overwhelming sadness that we must inform our family and friends that our beautiful son

Jackson (aged 13)

passed away tragically on

Sunday, 31st March 2019.



We have been overwhelmed with the care that has been extended to us through messages and thoughts and treasure our family and friends both near and far.

Jackson is deeply missed and will be loved and part of our lives every day.



Jackson's funeral service will be held at

Church of the Good Shepherd,

143 Moss Vale Road, Kangaroo Valley

on Monday 8th April at 1:00pm



Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Apr. 5, 2019
