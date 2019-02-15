Home
Jennifer Ann MUSSIG

Notice

Jennifer Ann MUSSIG Notice
MUSSIG Jennifer Ann

Late of Nowra



Passed away on 11th February 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife of John of 40 years.

Loving mother of

Schzelle, Rebecca, and Anthony.

Adored Nan of Grace, Caitlin, Alana, Jake, Madailein, Mitchell, and Addison.

Cherished sister of Wendy, Lyn, Bruce (dec), Debbie, Colleen, and Christine.



Aged 60 years

Forever in our hearts.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Jenny's funeral service to be held in

The Chapel, Shoalhaven Memorial Gardens,

Worrigee Road, Worrigee

on Thursday 21st February at 11:00am.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at the service for Ovarian Cancer Research.



logo
Published in Nowra South Coast Register from Feb. 15 to Feb. 20, 2019
