MUSSIG Jennifer Ann
Late of Nowra
Passed away on 11th February 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Beloved wife of John of 40 years.
Loving mother of
Schzelle, Rebecca, and Anthony.
Adored Nan of Grace, Caitlin, Alana, Jake, Madailein, Mitchell, and Addison.
Cherished sister of Wendy, Lyn, Bruce (dec), Debbie, Colleen, and Christine.
Aged 60 years
Forever in our hearts.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Jenny's funeral service to be held in
The Chapel, Shoalhaven Memorial Gardens,
Worrigee Road, Worrigee
on Thursday 21st February at 11:00am.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at the service for Ovarian Cancer Research.
Published in Nowra South Coast Register from Feb. 15 to Feb. 20, 2019
