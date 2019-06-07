|
|
TAYLOR Jill of North Nowra Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday May 30, 2019. Beloved wife of Barry. Dearly loved mother of Vicki, Greg, David and their families. Jill will be sadly missed by all her loving family and many dear friends. Aged 81 Years Forever in our Hearts Jill's funeral service will be held in the chapel, Stan Crapp Funeral Home, Cnr Manning & Farmer Streets Kiama on Tuesday June 11, 2019 at 2pm. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend. In lieu of flowers donations to Fred Hollows Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on June 7, 2019