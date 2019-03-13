Home
John Campbell "Jack" FISHER

FISHER John Campbell 'Jack'



Late of North Nowra



Beloved husband of Esma.

Father and Father-in-Law of John & Malama and Malcolm & Christine.

Grandfather of Justine, Nathan, and Emily and Umpar of Dylan, Chad, and Chelsea.

Jack will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 91 years



Jack's funeral service will be held in

The Chapel, Shoalhaven Memorial Gardens,

Worrigee Road, Worrigee

at 11am, Friday 22nd March 2019.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at the service to Cancer Council's Relay for Life.



Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Mar. 13, 2019
