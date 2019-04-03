Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Katie ROBINSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katie ROBINSON

Notice

Katie ROBINSON Notice
ROBINSON Katie

30th March 2019

at Shoalhaven District Memorial Hospital

Late of Sanctuary Point

Formerly of Canley Heights



Beloved wife of Keith (dec)

Loving mother of Lyn, Keith, Kim,

Mike, Shane and their partners.

Cherished Nana of her 12 grandchildren

and 3 great-grandchildren



Aged 82 years



Katie's funeral service will be held at

St Michael's Catholic Church

North St, Nowra on

Friday 5th of April 2019 at 2:00pm



Relatives and friends are invited to attend



logo
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.