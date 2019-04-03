|
ROBINSON Katie
30th March 2019
at Shoalhaven District Memorial Hospital
Late of Sanctuary Point
Formerly of Canley Heights
Beloved wife of Keith (dec)
Loving mother of Lyn, Keith, Kim,
Mike, Shane and their partners.
Cherished Nana of her 12 grandchildren
and 3 great-grandchildren
Aged 82 years
Katie's funeral service will be held at
St Michael's Catholic Church
North St, Nowra on
Friday 5th of April 2019 at 2:00pm
Relatives and friends are invited to attend
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Apr. 3, 2019
