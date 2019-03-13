Home
Keiron Stuart HODGSON

Notice

Keiron Stuart HODGSON Notice
HODGSON Keiron Stuart

Passed peacefully on 6th March 2019

at Karinya Palliative Care Unit, Berry

Late of Nowra

Formerly of Gerringong and Yorkshire

Beloved husband of Dorothy.

Cherished son of Derek & Bridie (both dec)

Missed by brother Nevill and niece Roxan,

Loving family man and dearly missed by

Brett & Payette, Marc & Rebel,

and Jules & Beau.

Cherished Pa-Ke of Jackson, Josie,

Joshua and Lucy.



Aged 56 Years



Keiron's funeral service will be in

St Michael's Catholic Church,

North Street, Nowra

On Friday 15th March 2019 at 10.00am

Relatives and friends are invited to attend

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at the service for

Karinya Palliative Care Unit



Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Mar. 13, 2019
