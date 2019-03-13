|
|
|
HODGSON Keiron Stuart
Passed peacefully on 6th March 2019
at Karinya Palliative Care Unit, Berry
Late of Nowra
Formerly of Gerringong and Yorkshire
Beloved husband of Dorothy.
Cherished son of Derek & Bridie (both dec)
Missed by brother Nevill and niece Roxan,
Loving family man and dearly missed by
Brett & Payette, Marc & Rebel,
and Jules & Beau.
Cherished Pa-Ke of Jackson, Josie,
Joshua and Lucy.
Aged 56 Years
Keiron's funeral service will be in
St Michael's Catholic Church,
North Street, Nowra
On Friday 15th March 2019 at 10.00am
Relatives and friends are invited to attend
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at the service for
Karinya Palliative Care Unit
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Mar. 13, 2019
