|
|
|
HOWARD Keith Allan
Late of Vincentia
Formerly of Sydney
Passed away on Sunday 10th February 2019.
Beloved husband of Barbara of 70 years.
Loved father and father-in-law of Sue & Greg, Anne & Richard (dec), James & Biz.
Adored 'Da' to Lisa, Clare & Justin,
Nicky & Blair, Tara, Mel & Mark,
and Paul & Steph.
And to his great-grandchildren; Georgia, Zoe, Emily, Riley, Josh, Tom, Ben,
Charley, and Bella.
Aged 95 years
Rest in Peace
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Keith's funeral service to be held in the
Holy Spirit Catholic Church,
23 St George Avenue, Vincentia
on Tuesday 19th February 2019 at 11:30am.
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More