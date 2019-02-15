Home
Keith Allan HOWARD

Notice

Keith Allan HOWARD Notice
HOWARD Keith Allan

Late of Vincentia

Formerly of Sydney



Passed away on Sunday 10th February 2019.

Beloved husband of Barbara of 70 years.

Loved father and father-in-law of Sue & Greg, Anne & Richard (dec), James & Biz.

Adored 'Da' to Lisa, Clare & Justin,

Nicky & Blair, Tara, Mel & Mark,

and Paul & Steph.

And to his great-grandchildren; Georgia, Zoe, Emily, Riley, Josh, Tom, Ben,

Charley, and Bella.



Aged 95 years

Rest in Peace



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Keith's funeral service to be held in the

Holy Spirit Catholic Church,

23 St George Avenue, Vincentia

on Tuesday 19th February 2019 at 11:30am.



logo
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Feb. 15, 2019
