Kelvin SCOTT
Kelvin SCOTT

Kelvin SCOTT

Notice

Kelvin SCOTT Notice
SCOTT Kelvin

Passed away on the 15th of April 2019

at Shoalhaven District Memorial Hospital

Late of Coastal Waters, Worrowing Heights

Formerly of Woonona and Warilla



Beloved husband of Helen

Loving father of Bronwyn, Glen and Lynelle,

and father-in-law to their partners.

Cherished Pa of his 11 grandchildren and

his 10 great-grandchildren.

Adored brother of Jimmy.



Aged 83 years



Kelvin's service will be held in The Chapel

at Shoalhaven Memorial Gardens,

Worrigee Road, Worrigee

TODAY, 24th April 2019 at 11am.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made

at the service for Arthritis Australia.







Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Apr. 24, 2019
