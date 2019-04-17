Home
1953 - 2019 Notice
WELLINGTON Kenneth "Garry" 05.11.53 - 11.4.19 Formerly of Roseby Park - Jerrinja Late of Nowra Much loved son of Jean and Frank (both dec) Adored Brother to Dennis, Diane (dec), Colin (dec), Ruth, Christine and Noel Cherished Father of Kristy and Justin Adored Uncle, Pop, Brother/Friend to many. "Forever catching the BIG ONE" Aged: 65 Garry's Funeral Service will be held at the All Saints Anglican Church, Nowra on Wednesday the 17th of April 2019, commencing at 12 noon. Followed by a committal at Roseby Park Cemetery, Jerrinja.



Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Apr. 17, 2019
