Kerri Ann HALLETT

Kerri Ann HALLETT Notice
HALLETT Kerri Ann 19th April 2019

At Wollongong Hospital

Late of Tomerong

Formerly of Dapto

Beloved wife and soulmate of Ken

Much loved mother of Aimee, Carly and Tess

Adored Grandma of Audrey, Elliot, Austin, Reagan and Bonnie



Aged 56 years



Kerri's funeral service will be held in

The Chapel, Shoalhaven Memorial Gardens,

Worrigee Road, Worrigee

On Friday 26th April 2019 at 1:00pm.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made

at the service for

The Colostomy Association of NSW.



Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Apr. 24, 2019
