YATES Kye Hunter
10th June 2019
Late of Kiama
Beloved son of Peter & Sheridan Yates.
Much-loved little brother of Bella and Alysha.
Missed by his 4-legged brother Tikka,
his family, and his friends.
Aged 10 Years
Kye's funeral service will be held at
The Pavilion,
2 Bong Bong Street, Kiama
On Thursday 20th June 2019, at 1:00pm
Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made
at the service for Illawarra Convoy.
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on June 19, 2019
