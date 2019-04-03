Home
CLAYTON, Leslie James 19.11.1945 ~ 29.03.2019 Aged 73 years Late of Vincentia Formerly of New Zealand Dearly beloved husband of Leith Much loved father of Damian, Chris, Ben and Paulette. And fond grandfather to their children Family and friends are warmly invited to attend Les's funeral service to be held at the Maritime Museum, Jervis Bay on Thursday 4 April 2019 commencing at 11 am In lieu of flowers donations to Bush Heritage Australia or Walter + Eliza Hall, Institute of Medical Research.



Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Apr. 3, 2019
