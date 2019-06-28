|
HOARE Margret Anne (nee McGlashan) Born Queanbeyan, 12 December 1933 - Died Nowra, 21 June 2019 Dearly loved youngest daughter of Elsie Mary (nee Clark) and John McGlashan (both deceased) Terrific sister to Beryl, Kenneth and Robert (all deceased) Loved wife and widow of Bertram Frederick Hoare Beloved Mum of Julie and Garry, loved mother-in-law of James Loved Nan of Trisha & Scott, Michelle & Peter, Jeffrey, Ian and Martin and their partners Treasured Super Nan of Cody, Lara, Blake, Kayla, Ryan, Elissa, Bianca, Silas and Zali Wonderful aunt and great aunt to the Oastler, Forrest, Pullen, Gill and Hoare families. Resting peacefully at last Part One of the Festival of Margret will take place on 1 July 2019 at 11am in the Chapel, Wray Owen Funerals 52 North Street, Nowra Please wear bright colours No cards or flowers by request Donations to Nowra Torch Bearers for Legacy Private cremation will follow Margret will rest beside Bert in the Ex Service Wall at Norwood Park, Mitchell, ACT
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on June 28, 2019