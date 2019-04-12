|
BRADLEY, Marion Joan Late of St Georges Basin formerly Lugarno Beloved wife of Jim Much loved mother and mother in law of Kevin and Julie, Mike and Kath, Jennifer and Kerry Dearest Nan of Jacqueline and Matt, Eliza-Jane and Rob, Grant, Stuart, Isabelle, Liberty. And Great Grandson Theodore. Loving sister and sister in law of Bill and Joyce (both dec), Neville and Beverly. Aged 82 years A service for Marion will be held in the Bay and Basin Uniting Church, Meriton Street, St Georges Basin on Tuesday 16th April at 11.00am.
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Apr. 12, 2019
