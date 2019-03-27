|
|
|
INGOLD (Robinson) Mavis Marie
Late of Bomaderry
Formerly of Ulladulla & Mogo
Mavis passed away peacefully on
Thursday 21st March 2019.
Beloved wife of Fred (dec).
Loving mother of Jenice, Susan (dec), Sandra and their partners.
Adored Nan of her many grandchildren
and great grandchildren.
Mavis will be sadly missed by all
who knew her.
Aged 86 years
Rest in Peace, Always in our hearts
Mavis' funeral will be held in The Chapel, Shoalhaven Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Worrigee Road, Worrigee
on Monday 1st April 2019 at 11am.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Mar. 27, 2019
