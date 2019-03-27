Home
Mavis Marie INGOLD

Mavis Marie INGOLD Notice
INGOLD (Robinson) Mavis Marie

Late of Bomaderry

Formerly of Ulladulla & Mogo



Mavis passed away peacefully on

Thursday 21st March 2019.

Beloved wife of Fred (dec).

Loving mother of Jenice, Susan (dec), Sandra and their partners.

Adored Nan of her many grandchildren

and great grandchildren.

Mavis will be sadly missed by all

who knew her.



Aged 86 years

Rest in Peace, Always in our hearts



Mavis' funeral will be held in The Chapel, Shoalhaven Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Worrigee Road, Worrigee

on Monday 1st April 2019 at 11am.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend.



Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Mar. 27, 2019
