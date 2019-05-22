Home
Michael Keith "Wardy" WARD

13 May 2019

Late of Greenwell Point

Formerly of Wollongong



Beloved partner of Julie,

Much loved father of Darryn and Cassandra,

Cherished Poppy Mike to

Camryn and Hannah,

Adored brother to Rodney and Darryl.



Aged 63 Years

'Always A Class Act'



Wardy's funeral service will be held in

The Chapel, Shoalhaven Memorial Gardens,

Worrigee Road, Worrigee

on Thursday 30th May 2019 at 11:00am



Relatives and friends are invited to attend.



Published in Nowra South Coast Register on May 22, 2019
