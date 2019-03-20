Home
STUCKEY Neil 16th March 2019

at Osborne House, Nowra



Beloved husband of Jan (dec).

Much loved father and father-in-law of Sheree & Grem, and Gai & Martin.

Cherished Pa of his grandchildren,

and great-grandchildren.



Aged 86 years



Neil's funeral service will be held in

All Saints Anglican Church,

corner of Berry and Plunkett Streets, Nowra

on Monday 25th March 2019 at 11.00am.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend.



Published in Nowra South Coast Register from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2019
