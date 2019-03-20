|
|
|
STUCKEY Neil 16th March 2019
at Osborne House, Nowra
Beloved husband of Jan (dec).
Much loved father and father-in-law of Sheree & Grem, and Gai & Martin.
Cherished Pa of his grandchildren,
and great-grandchildren.
Aged 86 years
Neil's funeral service will be held in
All Saints Anglican Church,
corner of Berry and Plunkett Streets, Nowra
on Monday 25th March 2019 at 11.00am.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
Published in Nowra South Coast Register from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2019
Read More