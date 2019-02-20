|
CLANCY, Paul Christopher August 8th 1951 - January 29th 2019 67 years old. Much loved father to Sally, Tammy and Carl. Loved brother to Peter, Michael, Steven, Janet and Judy. Loved father-in-law to Travis and James. Amazing, loving Poppy to Kiah, Harlyn, Aubrey and Isla. "And he will raise you up on eagle's wings, bear you on the breath of dawn, make you shine like the sun and hold you in the palm of his hand." All our love Paul, God bless you, we will miss you. xoxo
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Feb. 20, 2019