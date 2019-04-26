Home
Robert Dang CHIN

CHIN Robert Dang

Died peacefully on Easter Sunday,

21st April 2019.

Late of Bangalee/North Nowra.

Formerly of Milperra.

Beloved husband, father and grandad.

Robert will be sadly missed by his family

and many dear friends.



Aged 75 years

Forever remembered



Robert's funeral service will be held in

The Chapel, Shoalhaven Memorial Gardens,

Worrigee Road, Worrigee on

Saturday 27th April 2019 at 11:00am

Relatives and friends are invited to attend.



Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Apr. 26, 2019
