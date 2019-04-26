|
CHIN Robert Dang
Died peacefully on Easter Sunday,
21st April 2019.
Late of Bangalee/North Nowra.
Formerly of Milperra.
Beloved husband, father and grandad.
Robert will be sadly missed by his family
and many dear friends.
Aged 75 years
Forever remembered
Robert's funeral service will be held in
The Chapel, Shoalhaven Memorial Gardens,
Worrigee Road, Worrigee on
Saturday 27th April 2019 at 11:00am
Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Apr. 26, 2019
