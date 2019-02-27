Home
MCPHERSON Ronald Of Vincentia



Passed away on Sunday 24th February 2019 surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved husband of his darling Chris

of 67 years.

Loved father and father-in-law of

Clyde & Ackie, Helen & Garry, Kirk & Claire,

Ian, and Ross & Maria.

Much loved Grandad of his six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Ron will be sadly missed by his much loved family.



Aged 89 years

Rest in Peace



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ron's funeral service to be held in

The Chapel, Shoalhaven Memorial Gardens,

Worrigee Road, Worrigee on

Friday 1st March 2019 at 12noon.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at the service for Macular Disease Foundation Australia.



Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Feb. 27, 2019
