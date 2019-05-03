Home
Ruth Eleanor GUNN

GUNN Ruth Eleanor

Passed away peacefully on

Monday 29th April 2019.

Late of St Georges Basin,

Formerly of Sanctuary Point and Lugarno.

Beloved wife of William Gunn (dec).

Loving partner of Bill Pryde.

Adored mother of Fiona and Jenny.

Cherished Grandma of her eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Ruth will be sadly missed by her family and many dear friends.



Aged 75 years

Forever shuffling



Ruth's funeral service will be held in

The Chapel, Shoalhaven Memorial Gardens,

Worrigee Road, Worrigee

on Friday 10th May 2019 at 11am.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend.



Published in Nowra South Coast Register on May 3, 2019
