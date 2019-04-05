Home
SAFFIOTI Shirley June

Passed away 31st March 2019

Aged 91



Late of North Nowra

Formerly of Traralgon and Northbridge

(Sydney)



Loving and adored wife of Joe (dec)

Devoted and much loved mother of

Vicki and Rita, and

mother-in-law of Ian

Dearly loved sister of Dorrie, Bert, Hazel,

Grace and Reg (all dec)

Loving aunty to her nieces and nephews

Loyal and true friend to many.



Forever in our hearts



Family and friends of Shirley are

warmly invited to attend her funeral

service in the chapel at

Shoalhaven Memorial Gardens, Worrigee

on Wednesday 10th April 2019 at 10:30am



Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Apr. 5, 2019
