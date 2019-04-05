|
|
|
SAFFIOTI Shirley June
Passed away 31st March 2019
Aged 91
Late of North Nowra
Formerly of Traralgon and Northbridge
(Sydney)
Loving and adored wife of Joe (dec)
Devoted and much loved mother of
Vicki and Rita, and
mother-in-law of Ian
Dearly loved sister of Dorrie, Bert, Hazel,
Grace and Reg (all dec)
Loving aunty to her nieces and nephews
Loyal and true friend to many.
Forever in our hearts
Family and friends of Shirley are
warmly invited to attend her funeral
service in the chapel at
Shoalhaven Memorial Gardens, Worrigee
on Wednesday 10th April 2019 at 10:30am
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Apr. 5, 2019
