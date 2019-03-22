|
|
|
FOOKES - Sybil (nee Brown) Of Berry, formerly of Kiama Passed away peacefully after a short illness on March 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Allan. Dearly loved mother of Suzanne, Judith, and Murray. Loving Nana of her grandchildren Sandra, Amanda, Kate, Jacqueline, Melissa, Reginald, Jake, Phoebe and great grandchildren Emma, Micaela, Michael, Sophia, Jordan, Tomas, Hailey-Jane, Maizie, and William. Loved sister of Arthur (dec), and Rozabelle (dec). Sybil will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends. Aged 92 Years At Peace Sybil's funeral service will be held at Uniting Church, Manning Street, Kiama on Tuesday March 26, 2019 at 10.30am. Following the service her funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Mar. 22, 2019
