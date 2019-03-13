|
HYAM Vincent Brian CMDR Vincent Brian Hyam, RAN (Ret'd), MEngSc, BE(Hons). BEd(Sec)
Late of Nowra
Sadly passed away.
Beloved husband of Sonya.
Loving father of Emily, Matthew, and Sarah.
Cherished son of Brian & Beryl.
Big brother and brother-in-law of
Martin, Cheney & Sarah.
Vincent will be deeply missed by his
loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 58 years
Vincent's funeral service will be held at
HMAS Creswell,
Naval College Road, Jervis Bay Territory
on Thursday 14th March at 11:30am.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend
(Please bring photo identification and
allow additional time for
signing-in at entry gate).
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Mar. 13, 2019
