Vincent Brian HYAM

Notice

Vincent Brian HYAM Notice
HYAM Vincent Brian CMDR Vincent Brian Hyam, RAN (Ret'd), MEngSc, BE(Hons). BEd(Sec)



Late of Nowra



Sadly passed away.

Beloved husband of Sonya.

Loving father of Emily, Matthew, and Sarah.

Cherished son of Brian & Beryl.

Big brother and brother-in-law of

Martin, Cheney & Sarah.

Vincent will be deeply missed by his

loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 58 years



Vincent's funeral service will be held at

HMAS Creswell,

Naval College Road, Jervis Bay Territory

on Thursday 14th March at 11:30am.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend

(Please bring photo identification and

allow additional time for

signing-in at entry gate).



Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Mar. 13, 2019
