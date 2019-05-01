Home
Services
Wray Owen Pty Ltd
50 North Street
Nowra, New South Wales 2541
4423 2333
Resources
More Obituaries for Vincent RYAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincent RYAN

Notice

Vincent RYAN Notice
RYAN, Vincent Patrick 'Pat' Late of Nowra, formerly of Bolong. Much loved Husband of Nerida and Tess (Dec). Loving Father and Step Father of Greg, Michael, Stephen, Bill and Kathleen. Adored Pop of Chris and Eleisha. Aged: 84 years Pat's Funeral Service will be held at St Michael's Catholic Church, Nowra on Thursday the 2nd of May 2019, commencing at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Prostate Cancer Research would be appreciated.



logo
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on May 1, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.