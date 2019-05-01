|
|
|
RYAN, Vincent Patrick 'Pat' Late of Nowra, formerly of Bolong. Much loved Husband of Nerida and Tess (Dec). Loving Father and Step Father of Greg, Michael, Stephen, Bill and Kathleen. Adored Pop of Chris and Eleisha. Aged: 84 years Pat's Funeral Service will be held at St Michael's Catholic Church, Nowra on Thursday the 2nd of May 2019, commencing at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Prostate Cancer Research would be appreciated.
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on May 1, 2019
