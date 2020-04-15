Home
Resources
More Obituaries for ADA HOLLAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ADA HOLLAND


1929 - 2020
ADA HOLLAND Notice
Holland, Ada Zara "Sally " 5-10-29. - 29-03-2020 90 years Sadly Sally did not pass peacefully nor did she die due to illness or old age. Sally was tragically taken whilst enjoying her peaceful life walking on Collingwood Beach, Vincentia. Sally was a loving Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and a friend to many. She was an inspiration to those who met and knew her and she will be greatly missed by all. Sally's family will be celebrating her life privately.



logo
Published in Nowra South Coast Register from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ADA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -