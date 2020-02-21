Home
Services
Stan Crapp Funerals Pty Ltd
125 Manning Street
Kiama, New South Wales 2533
02 4232 2371
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Gerringong Uniting Church
Fern Street
Gerringong
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara PEARSE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara PEARSE

Add a Memory
Barbara PEARSE Notice
BARBARA SINCLAIR PEARSE Of Gerringong Passed away peacefully on Monday, 17 February 2020. Beloved wife of Rob and the late Bruce Campbell. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Carolyn, Neil and Donna, Alex and Sally, Jim and Leanne. Much loved Grandma and Nanna of her grandchildren. Loved sister of Pam. Aged 85 Years Forever in our hearts In God's hands Relatives and friends are invited to attend Barbara's funeral service to be held at Gerringong Uniting Church, Fern Street Gerringong on Monday, 24 February 2020 at 11am. Following her service the funeral will proceed to Gerringong Cemetery.



logo
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -