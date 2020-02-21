|
|
BARBARA SINCLAIR PEARSE Of Gerringong Passed away peacefully on Monday, 17 February 2020. Beloved wife of Rob and the late Bruce Campbell. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Carolyn, Neil and Donna, Alex and Sally, Jim and Leanne. Much loved Grandma and Nanna of her grandchildren. Loved sister of Pam. Aged 85 Years Forever in our hearts In God's hands Relatives and friends are invited to attend Barbara's funeral service to be held at Gerringong Uniting Church, Fern Street Gerringong on Monday, 24 February 2020 at 11am. Following her service the funeral will proceed to Gerringong Cemetery.
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Feb. 21, 2020