Home
Services
Wray Owen Pty Ltd
50 North Street
Nowra, New South Wales 2541
4423 2333
Memorial service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
1:30 PM
Berry Community Church
8 Schofields Lane
Berry
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bevan LAWSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bevan LAWSON

Bevan LAWSON Notice
Bevan Thomas Lawson Late of Berry Dearly loved Husband of Nancy. Loving Father and Father-in-law of Andrew and Zelpha, Melissa and Tim, Helen and Julian. Grandad to Hannah and Stuart, Hugo, Alex, Louisa, Henry, Christopher and Elliot. Aged: 92 Tom absolutely embraced life. Family and friends are warmly invited to attend a memorial service for Tom at Berry Community Church, 8 Schofields Lane, Berry on Tuesday 26th November 2019 at 1:30pm.



logo
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bevan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -