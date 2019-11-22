|
Bevan Thomas Lawson Late of Berry Dearly loved Husband of Nancy. Loving Father and Father-in-law of Andrew and Zelpha, Melissa and Tim, Helen and Julian. Grandad to Hannah and Stuart, Hugo, Alex, Louisa, Henry, Christopher and Elliot. Aged: 92 Tom absolutely embraced life. Family and friends are warmly invited to attend a memorial service for Tom at Berry Community Church, 8 Schofields Lane, Berry on Tuesday 26th November 2019 at 1:30pm.
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Nov. 22, 2019