BRIAN CHAPMAN of Bomaderry formerly of Dapto Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on 6 February 2020. Beloved husband of the late Jean. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of David and Kerri. Much loved Pa of his grandchildren Ella, Georgia. Loved brother of Pat. Brian will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends. Aged 85 Years Forever in our hearts Relatives and friends are invited to attend Brian's funeral service to be held at Stan Crapp Funeral Home, Cnr Manning & Farmer Streets, Kiama on Saturday 15 February 2020 at 10am.
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Feb. 12, 2020