Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
Orbost Cemetery
Orbost
Carrol Anne LEWIS-BYLOS

LEWIS-BYLOS, Carrol Anne of Orbost, formerly of Jervis Bay Passed away peacefully with her children by her side on 23rd January 2020. Loving mother of Jason, Kirstein and Brent. Beloved Nan of Tahlia, Peter, Bailey, Lachlan and Nevaeh. Gone walkabout with a cup of tea, we will always miss you Shorty. The funeral service for Carrol Anne Lewis-Bylos will be held graveside at the Orbost Cemetery, Orbost, Victoria on Friday 31st January 2020 commencing at 11:00am.



Published in Nowra South Coast Register from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020
