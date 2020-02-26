Home
Wray Owen Pty Ltd
50 North Street
Nowra, New South Wales 2541
4423 2333
WOOD, Charles Henry 19th May 1931 ~ 21st February 2020 Aged: 88 years Late of Coastal Waters, Worrowing Heights Beloved Husband of Hilda for over 65 years Cherished Father and Father-in-law of Jannine and Stuart, Sherryn and John, Mitchell and Marina, Clinton and Hing and Dayna and Mark. Much loved Grandad of Andrew and Lauren, Graham and Stacey, Kate, David; Lauren and Andrew, Sarah; Mitchell, Emily and Tom, Chad, Blake; Tom, Addie, Tori; Jack, Louis and Bella And loved Pop of Lewis, Isla, Tippi, Edie, Violet and Farley. A TRUE GENTLEMAN WHO WILL BE DEARLY MISSED BY ALL WHO KNEW HIM Henry's funeral service will be held at the Shoalhaven Cemetery Chapel Worrigee Road, Worrigee, NSW Friday 28th February, 2020 commencing at 2pm.



Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Feb. 26, 2020
