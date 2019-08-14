|
|
|
MOTTRAM Cherie Marie 9th August 2019
at Karinya Palliative Care Unit, Berry
Late of Nowra
Formerly of Greenwell Point
Beloved wife of Malcolm (dec)
Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Matthew & Sharee, and Grant
Cherished Nan of Curtis and Corey
Adored sister of Mark and Adrienne
Aged 72 years
Cherie's funeral service will be held in
The Chapel, Shoalhaven Memorial Gardens,
Worrigee Road, Worrigee
on Tuesday 20th August 2019 at 1.00pm
Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Aug. 14, 2019