|
|
|
LACEY, David 27th October 1959 ~ 10th February 2020 Aged: 60 years Late of Kangaroo Valley "It is with great sadness we inform friends and relatives that David passed away on Monday evening 10th February 2020 after a short battle with cancer. The family extend their thanks and regard for the unstinting efforts of the staff at both Shoalhaven and David Berry Hospitals in making David's last months as peaceful and comfortable as they could be. For a man who lived his life as a fiercely independent individual, the depth of compassion and care offered by the medical and nursing staff opened his eyes to the services that are all too often taken for granted. It made a difference to how he faced his last days." David's funeral service will be held at the Church of the Good Shepherd, Kangaroo Valley Tuesday 18th February, 2020 commencing at 11.00am. Finally at peace.
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Feb. 14, 2020