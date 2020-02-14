Home
Services
Wray Owen Pty Ltd
50 North Street
Nowra, New South Wales 2541
4423 2333
Resources
More Obituaries for David LACEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David LACEY

David LACEY Notice
LACEY, David 27th October 1959 ~ 10th February 2020 Aged: 60 years Late of Kangaroo Valley "It is with great sadness we inform friends and relatives that David passed away on Monday evening 10th February 2020 after a short battle with cancer. The family extend their thanks and regard for the unstinting efforts of the staff at both Shoalhaven and David Berry Hospitals in making David's last months as peaceful and comfortable as they could be. For a man who lived his life as a fiercely independent individual, the depth of compassion and care offered by the medical and nursing staff opened his eyes to the services that are all too often taken for granted. It made a difference to how he faced his last days." David's funeral service will be held at the Church of the Good Shepherd, Kangaroo Valley Tuesday 18th February, 2020 commencing at 11.00am. Finally at peace.



logo
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -