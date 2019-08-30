Home
Dawn PAKES

Dawn PAKES Notice
PAKES, Dawn Lillian Late of Culburra Beach. 14/09/1934 ~ 27/08/2019 Much loved Wife of George Loving Mother and Mother in law to Colin and Pauline, Robyn and Glenn. Adored Nanny to Mitchell, Josh and Mechelle And Great Nanny to Jaxon, Elsie, Lucas, Scarlett and Isabella. Aged: 84 years Loved and missed by all "Sails are set, Gone Fishing" Dawn's Funeral Service will be held at the Shoalhaven Crematorium Chapel, Worrigee on Wednesday, 4th September, 2019, commencing at 11:00am. In lieu of Flowers, donations can be made to Cancer Research Australia.



Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Aug. 30, 2019
