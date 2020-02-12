Home
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
12:30 PM
Cambewarra Estate Winery
520 Illaroo Road
Bangalee
Donald Murry "Slim" CARTWRIGHT


1948 - 2020
Donald Murry "Slim" CARTWRIGHT Notice
CARTWRIGHT Donald Murry 'Slim' CARTWRIGHT, Donald Murry

'Slim'



on 9th February 2020

Peacefully at home, watching the waves roll in.

Late of Gerringong

Formerly of Bomaderry and New Zealand

Beloved partner of Kay

and late husband of Judy (dec).

Much loved father and father-in-law of

Dane & Justine, and Andrea & James.

Cherished Poppy of Jack, Connor, and Liam.



Aged 72 years



A celebration of Slim's life will be held

at Cambewarra Estate Winery,

520 Illaroo Road, Bangalee

On Sunday 16th February 2020 at 12.30pm.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Feb. 12, 2020
