|
|
CARTWRIGHT Donald Murry 'Slim' CARTWRIGHT, Donald Murry
'Slim'
on 9th February 2020
Peacefully at home, watching the waves roll in.
Late of Gerringong
Formerly of Bomaderry and New Zealand
Beloved partner of Kay
and late husband of Judy (dec).
Much loved father and father-in-law of
Dane & Justine, and Andrea & James.
Cherished Poppy of Jack, Connor, and Liam.
Aged 72 years
A celebration of Slim's life will be held
at Cambewarra Estate Winery,
520 Illaroo Road, Bangalee
On Sunday 16th February 2020 at 12.30pm.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Feb. 12, 2020