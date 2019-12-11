|
|
|
HOMBURG Edward Robert
Passed peacefully on
5th December 2019
at Shoalhaven District Memorial Hospital
Late of Nowra
Beloved husband of Ruth (dec),
and Jessie (dec).
Proud father and father-in-law of
Jill & Graham, Ruth & Shelley (dec),
John & Julie, and David.
Cherished Pa of Glenys, Trent,
Damian and Alison,
and his 7 great-grandchildren.
Aged 93 years
Edward's funeral service will be held in
The Chapel, Shoalhaven Memorial Gardens,
Worrigee Road, Worrigee
On Monday 16th December 2019 at 12.30pm
Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Dec. 11, 2019