Murphy Family Funeral
85 Plunkett Street
Nowra, New South Wales 2541
02 4423 0722
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
12:30 PM
The Chapel, Shoalhaven Memorial Gardens
Worrigee Road
Worrigee
Edward Robert HOMBURG

Edward Robert HOMBURG Notice
HOMBURG Edward Robert

Passed peacefully on

5th December 2019

at Shoalhaven District Memorial Hospital

Late of Nowra

Beloved husband of Ruth (dec),

and Jessie (dec).

Proud father and father-in-law of

Jill & Graham, Ruth & Shelley (dec),

John & Julie, and David.

Cherished Pa of Glenys, Trent,

Damian and Alison,

and his 7 great-grandchildren.



Aged 93 years



Edward's funeral service will be held in

The Chapel, Shoalhaven Memorial Gardens,

Worrigee Road, Worrigee

On Monday 16th December 2019 at 12.30pm

Relatives and friends are invited to attend.



Published in Nowra South Coast Register on Dec. 11, 2019
